Michelle Williams Is Still Defending Jeremy Strong, and It's All Because of Heath Ledger

Michelle Williams will always be Jeremy Strong's biggest supporter after he helped her and daughter Matilda in the wake of Heath Ledger's death.

The actress recalled the months following Heath's accidental overdose in 2008, sharing that the Succession star was an incredible source of support for her family as they mourned: "Jeremy was serious enough to hold the weight of a child's broken heart and sensitive enough to understand how to approach [her] through play and games and silliness," she told Variety. "[Matilda] didn't grow up with her father but she grew up with her Jeremy and we were changed by his ability to play as though his life depended on it, because hers did."

Michelle said that this dedication is what makes Jeremy a great actor, explaining, "He takes his work as seriously as he takes his play."

In December, a divisive now-viral New Yorker profile on Jeremy detailed his sometimes extreme approach to acting. Michelle—who met Jeremy in 2004 when they were both performing at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts—spoke up in defense of the actor after the story was published. Now, though she typically does not discuss the time after Heath's death, she says, "I wanted to share it, because it takes a very special person to play with a child the way that Jeremy did."