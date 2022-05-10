Apple TV+ Bringing Coco Chanel and Christian Dior to Life in New Series

Watch : Margot Robbie Praises Chanel's New Collection

Now this is a series oui can get behind.

Get ready to see the haute couture fashion houses and their creators like you've never seen them before in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, The New Look. The epic thriller series begins "when Coco Chanel's reign as the world's most famous fashion designer ends," according to the series description, and "centers on "the pivotal moment in the 20th century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icons."

The series—which is inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris—will follow Christian Dior, whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II as well as Dior's contemporaries and rivals: Coco Chanel, Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

The series stars Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche as Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, respectively, as well as Emmy Award–nominated Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, Christian's younger sister. Catherine was a French resistance fighter in WWII and won The King's Medal for Courage in the Cause of Freedom.