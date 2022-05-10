Blake Lively Has a Royally Perfect Response for When Her 3 Kids Give Her “Attitude”

Blake Lively uses one of her iconic Met Gala looks to remind her three daughters who she is when they're misbehaving. Find out which outfit below.

Watch: See Blake Lively's STUNNING Met Gala 2022 Transformation!

Blake Lively has been the queen of the Upper East Side, the Met Gala and more, but to her daughters, she's just Mom.

On May 9, the Gossip Girl alum and fashion icon went through 19 looks from 2005 to now as part of Vogue's "Life in Looks" segment. Blake said she uses one of the looks—from 2018's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination-themed Met Gala—to remind her daughters who's in charge. 

"This is without a doubt my favorite look of all time," she said of the bedazzled burgundy gown and Lorraine Schwartz brass crown. "The is the Met Gala 2018, Versace dress. I get very involved in the design of the dresses, I don't know if it's just that I'm a Virgo, or that I need a life."

And though the gown made Blake, 34, feel like a queen, it doesn't have much of an effect on her three girls with hubby Ryan ReynoldsJames, 7, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2.

"It's something that when my kids are giving me attitude, I'm like, 'This is your mom.' I mean come on—I try to tell them that I'm real-life royalty and that they're lucky that I'm raising them," Blake joked. "They don't buy it. They don't believe it."

Maybe Blake's 2022 Met Gala look changed their minds. 

Earlier this month, the Age of Adaline actress—who was one of 2022 Met Gala co-chairs—turned heads in an architecture-inspired Versace Atelier gown, which transformed into two different looks, complete with a tiara, drop earrings and opera-length gloves.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In the Vogue segment, Blake shared that she wanted to pay homage to New York, which has been "such a critical part" of who she is, at the May 2 event. "It's the place I choose to live, it's the love of my life—other than my family—so, I thought, 'Well, I'd love to arrive in a copper dress, and have that dress patina as I ascend the carpet and turn verdigris, which is oxidized copper."

She continued, "The Statue of Liberty obviously showed up shiny, copper, like a penny, and now it's the green that we have. So, instead of me performing, I wanted, sort of, the dress to perform."

