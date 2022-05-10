Blake Lively Has a Royally Perfect Response for When Her 3 Kids Give Her “Attitude”

Watch : See Blake Lively's STUNNING Met Gala 2022 Transformation!

Blake Lively has been the queen of the Upper East Side, the Met Gala and more, but to her daughters, she's just Mom.

On May 9, the Gossip Girl alum and fashion icon went through 19 looks from 2005 to now as part of Vogue's "Life in Looks" segment. Blake said she uses one of the looks—from 2018's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination-themed Met Gala—to remind her daughters who's in charge.

"This is without a doubt my favorite look of all time," she said of the bedazzled burgundy gown and Lorraine Schwartz brass crown. "The is the Met Gala 2018, Versace dress. I get very involved in the design of the dresses, I don't know if it's just that I'm a Virgo, or that I need a life."

And though the gown made Blake, 34, feel like a queen, it doesn't have much of an effect on her three girls with hubby Ryan Reynolds: James, 7, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2.