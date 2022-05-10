Kim Kardashian Reveals Psalm West's Stunning Emerald Birthday Bling

Watch : Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party

Now that's a hulk of a necklace.

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the sparkly new chain her son Psalm West received for his third birthday on May 9. The blinged-out b-day gift appeared to feature a string of emeralds with a giant P-shaped pendant.

This isn't the first piece of jewelry Psalm has received. The youngest of Kim and Kanye West's children also has a huge gold chain. After Ellen DeGeneres mistakenly assumed it was fake during a September episode of her talk show, Kim clarified, "No, it's not."

Psalm enjoyed his big day with a Hulk-themed birthday party filled with Marvel-ous details including a Hulk Hands decor wall, a super cake and a giant green balloon tunnel.

Kim posted pictures from the bash to Instagram along with a tribute to her son. "Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm," she wrote. "Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!"