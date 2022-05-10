Ariana DeBose Makes Westworld Debut in Season 4 Teaser

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

These violent delights have violent ends.

And while viewers may have thought that Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) met her end when she sacrificed herself at the end of season three, it seems she's once again risen from the dead. The teaser, which HBO released on May 10, shows a redheaded Dolores walking through New York City very much alive.

The teaser also features Maeve (Thandiwe Newton), Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), Clementine (Angela Sarafyan), Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) and Caleb (Aaron Paul), along with Ed Harris' Man in Black. None of the characters speak in the preview, so the caption is one of the few hints ofwhat's to come: "It doesn't look like anything to me."

Swarms of insects featured in the preview tease a possibly apocalyptic theme to the upcoming episodes, which jibes with what series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy teased in their series description: "A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth."