Tom Brady's Post-Retirement Plans Revealed

Tom Brady's end zone involves a seat over at FOX Sports.



Yes, the seven-time Super Bowl champ will be joining the on-air team as a lead analyst after he officially retires from football—again—the network announced on May 10. In response to the news, the 44-year-old tweeted, "Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @bucaneers."

According to Bleacher Report, Brady will reportedly receive a record-breaking annual salary upwards of $20 million for his on-camera gig.

Back in February, Brady sent shockwaves through the sports world when he announced he would be retiring from the field after doing "a lot of reflecting." However, just a little over a month later, he did an about face and announced he would re-join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.

"These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he wrote in a March Instagram post. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business."