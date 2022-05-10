Tom Brady's Post-Retirement Plans Revealed

While Tom Brady has already announced that his football days aren't over yet, he’s already thinking about his next move once he does retire from the NFL. Find out all the details on his new gig below.

Tom Brady's end zone involves a seat over at FOX Sports.
 
Yes, the seven-time Super Bowl champ will be joining the on-air team as a lead analyst after he officially retires from football—again—the network announced on May 10. In response to the news, the 44-year-old tweeted, "Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @bucaneers."

According to Bleacher Report, Brady will reportedly receive a record-breaking annual salary upwards of $20 million for his on-camera gig.

Back in February, Brady sent shockwaves through the sports world when he announced he would be retiring from the field after doing "a lot of reflecting." However, just a little over a month later, he did an about face and announced he would re-join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.

"These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he wrote in a March Instagram post. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business."

And, in addition to re-introducing himself to the game, Brady has even more plans in the works outside of the sport.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that he will be producing the new film, 80 for Brady. Based on a true story and featuring an all-star cast—including Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field—the flick will follow best friends as they head to the 2017 Super Bowl to watch Brady play. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is set to focus on "the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country."

Tom Brady: Booked and busy.

