Here's What Dua Lipa Is Focusing on After Her Breakup From Anwar Hadid

Relationship? Right now, Dua Lipa would rather be alone.
Following her 2021 split with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, the "Levitating" singer is focusing on herself. As Vogue notes in Dua's June/July cover story, the Grammy winner is "single and content." And in her own words, Dua told the publication, "The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone."
In fact, as part of her Service95 concierge business, the 26-year-old artist took herself out for a solo dinner earlier this year, which made headlines.
"Some people on the internet were like, 'Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time,'" she told Vogue. "And I think that's amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous—like, what am I gonna do? I don't want to be on my phone."
As for why Dua—who told the outlet she's planning a solo outing to the movies in the near future—is making these steps, she explained, "I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?"
And don't start now with those "sad woman" who "doesn't have a man" labels, as Dua put it, "F--k that."
Prior to enjoying the single life, Dua dated Anwar—whose sisters are supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid—for two years. The couple first sparked romance rumors in July 2019 after getting cozy at the British Summer Time Music Festival. Months later, in Nov. 2019, Dua and Anwar, 22, made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards.
"We actually met at a barbecue," Dua shared on a 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "But then it carried on onto DMs."
After spending the next few years together, multiple reports confirmed Dua and Anwar's split in December 2021. While the stars never publicly addressed the breakup, a source told People at the time, "Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart. They're figuring things out right now."
