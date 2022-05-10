Rapper Young Thug Arrested on Gang-Related Charges in Georgia

Young Thug is facing a new bout of legal trouble.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the 30-year-old, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested in Georgia on May 9. The "Havana" rapper is being charged with two counts, including conspiracy to violate the RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations] Act, and participation in criminal street gang activity.
Williams is one of 28 people named in a 56-count indictment, according to the paperwork filed in Fulton Superior Court. The allegations within the indictment are centered around a group called YSL, also known as "Young Slime Life," which prosecutors have alleged is a street gang formed in Atlanta in 2012.
According to the indictment, Williams is alleged to be one of three founding members of YSL. The filing also alleges that the group is linked to the national well-known Bloods gang.
Williams' lawyer, Brian Steel, responded to the charges in a statement shared to E! News. "Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever," Steel said. "We will fight this case ethically, legally, and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared."
This isn't the first time the Grammy winner has had a run-in with the law. Following a 2015 raid of his then-home in Georgia, Williams was charged with felony cocaine possession, felony marijuana possession and 3 counts of felony gun possession. After a judge ruled that police conducted the search without a warrant, all charges against him were dropped.
Two years later, in April 2017, the rapper was charged with battery after he allegedly got into an altercation with a woman outside of a club in Atlanta. The charges were later dropped due to a lack of evidence.
His recent arrest also comes just a little less than two months after LaKevia Jackson—the mother of his 14-year-old son, Kyvion—was shot and killed after an alleged dispute at a bowling alley in Atlanta. According to Atlanta Police Homicide detectives, the gunshots occurred after an alleged disagreement with an unidentified suspect over a bowling ball. The investigation is still ongoing.
Williams' first appearance hearing is set for May 10.