Rapper Young Thug Arrested on Gang-Related Charges in Georgia

Young Thug is facing a new bout of legal trouble.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the 30-year-old, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested in Georgia on May 9. The "Havana" rapper is being charged with two counts, including conspiracy to violate the RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations] Act, and participation in criminal street gang activity.



Williams is one of 28 people named in a 56-count indictment, according to the paperwork filed in Fulton Superior Court. The allegations within the indictment are centered around a group called YSL, also known as "Young Slime Life," which prosecutors have alleged is a street gang formed in Atlanta in 2012.

According to the indictment, Williams is alleged to be one of three founding members of YSL. The filing also alleges that the group is linked to the national well-known Bloods gang.

Williams' lawyer, Brian Steel, responded to the charges in a statement shared to E! News. "Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever," Steel said. "We will fight this case ethically, legally, and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared."