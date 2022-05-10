See Jack Harlow React to That Viral Emma Chamberlain Met Gala Video

Watch : See Stars BEFORE Met Gala 2022: Jack Harlow & More

Jack Harlow has a first-class response to his viral video with Emma Chamberlain at the 2022 Met Gala.

The rapper, 24, broke down the buzz-worthy moment during the May 9 episode of The Tonight Show.

In case you missed it, Chamberlain, 20, interviewed Harlow for Vogue after he walked the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2. After the social media star and the artist talked about his outfit (he was wearing a Givenchy suit while she donned a Louis Vuitton ensemble) and what made him most excited about Fashion's Biggest Night, Harlow signed off in an unforgettable way.

"Love ya! Bye!" he said before walking away. Chamberlain said the same and then had a reaction you just need to see.

"That's like a piece of art because there's so many ways to interpret that, you know what I mean?" Harlow said when asked about the clip, which has accumulated almost 2.75 million views on Vogue's YouTube channel. "Everyone has a different take on what was going through her head. So, I'll leave it up to interpretation."