Watch Jesse Williams Respond to Buzz About His Full Frontal Nudity on Broadway

The Internet had a few thoughts when images of a nude Jesse Williams—from an onstage scene in his Broadway play Take Me Out—made its way to social media. Now, the actor has entered the chat.

Here's the naked truth: Jesse Williams thinks the buzz surrounding him is no big deal.
 
In case you're out of the loop, fans began buzzing when a few photos and videos of the actor from his Broadway play, Take Me Out—due to him being completely nude in one scene—went viral on May 9. Now, the Grey Anatomy's alum is sharing his bare thoughts with the world.
 
"It's a body, once you see it, you realize it's whatever, it's a body!" Jesse said during the May 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live's After Show. "I just have to make it not that big of a deal."
 
When host Andy Cohen asked if it helps that an actor can "feel good" about their—um, physique—when making the decision to be nude onstage, Jesse had a simple answer. "I would imagine so," he responded, jokingly adding, "I don't, so I don't know."

Safe to say that the Internet was little less on the fence since social media users came together collectively to voice their thoughts. Oner user wrote, "I haven't been to a Broadway show in years. I guess now is a good time to start back up." While another added, "I guess we're all going to the Jesse Williams play."

Back in early April, the actor also confessed to Page Six that he was "terrified" of being without clothes during his Broadway debut.
 
"But then I noted that that was what I asked God for," he told the outlet. "I asked to be terrified. I asked to do something that was scary and challenging and made me earn it and made me feel alive and not comfortable."

But it's worth noting that Jesse's eye-catching performance hasn't just earned the attention of fans everywhere. The same day that the footage was leaked to social media, it was announced that the actor also earned himself a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role.

