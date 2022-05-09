This $12 Pack of Genius Scrunchies on Amazon Can Hide Cash, Lip Balm, Crystals & So Much More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We love finding products that are so simple yet totally genius. Take for instance, the brilliant and super convenient Burt's Bees x PopSocket lip balm compact or the smart reusable notebook from Amazon that keeps your notes organized for less than $20. Today, we're bringing you another fab find that's practical, fashionable and totally affordable.

LokiStashed's hair scrunchie, also known as The Original Hidden Pocket Scrunchie, can hide small objects like a a house key, cash or lip balm right inside your scrunchie. With Mercury retrograde happening now, you can even stash a crystal or two inside these scrunchies to keep yourself protected.

It's also the perfect accessory to have on while you're traveling, walking the dog, going to the fair, hitting the beach or enjoying a night out. If you only need to carry around the absolute essentials, these scrunchies are a must-have.

These scrunchies have over 2,700 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say they're well made, super soft, useful and such a great value. Some reviewers say you can even fit a lot more thank you think. If you want to snag a pack for yourself or read more about why Amazon shoppers love these so much, check out the below.