Alo Yoga First Annual Alo-versary Sale: Save 20% On These Must-Haves Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love working out and being stylish at the same time, then you need to shop at Alo Yoga. The brand proves that athleisure can be fashionable and functional. There are so many great styles that are hard to resist, especially with all of the matching pieces. If you find a color you like, Alo has a sports bra, shorts, a jacket, socks, a tank top, and a yoga mat all in that same hue. The brand takes coordinated activewear to a whole other level. If a great workout set is the perfect motivation to hit the gym, you need to look for great sales.

Alo's first-annual Alo-versary Celebration is here, which means you can save 20% on every single thing. Alo doesn't solely have activewear. There's skincare, beauty products, accessories, and more to choose from. There are so many great styles to choose from, but here are some standouts.