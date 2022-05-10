Christina Haack Shouts Out Tarek El Moussa for "Important Teamwork" Amid Son Brayden’s Emergency Surgery

After Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa’s son Brayden underwent emergency surgery, the mom-of-three shared a message on "how important" co-parenting is.

Watch: Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa's Son Undergoes EMERGENCY Surgery

There is no bond stronger than that of family.

Christina Haack reflected on the power of co-parenting after her and Tarek El Moussa's son Brayden El Moussa, 6, underwent emergency surgery on May 8.

In an Instagram Story posted on May 9, Christina shared a photo of Brayden smiling in the hospital. She paired the picture with a message of praise for her ex Tarek, as well as Heather Rae Youngwho Tarek married in October 2021—and Christina's husband, Josh Hall.

"Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is," she wrote. "We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part."

She said the "scary situation" was a "good wakeup call," adding, "In the end all the other stuff is just 'noise', what matters is the kids."

Brayden was admitted to the ER and had an emergency appendectomy, Christina previously shared on May 8. She said he also had a removal of Meckel's diverticulum, described as a pouch in the intestine, according to Heathline.

Christina Haack and Josh Hall: Romance Rewind

After he was discharged, Heather gave fans an update on Brayden's health with a photo showing her and Tarek by Brayden's side as he rested.

"We just left little man, he's in pain but he's a strong boy and he's getting discharged today," Heather wrote. "we all pulled together as a family during this stressful time."

Sharing a similar sentiment to Christina, Heather noted, "The kids will always be the main priority to all of us!"

Christina later posted a sweet photo of Brayden resting on the couch with his older sister, Taylor El Moussa, 11, and his little brother, Hudson London Anstead, 2, who Christina shares with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Brayden initially went to the ER after having "excruciating pain."

"Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents," Christina wrote in a May 8 Instagram post. She then assured followers that "the surgery went well and he is recovering and in good spirits."

Concluding her message, The Christina on the Coast star noted that she is "Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side."

