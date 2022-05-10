The Death of Kailia Posey and the Heartbreaking Side of Young Fame

Watch : Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey's Cause of Death Revealed

Celebrities opening up about their mental health struggles has undoubtedly been one of the more positive developments in our public discourse in recent years, the reassurance that a person isn't alone at any given moment sometimes making all the difference.

Yet still too often, those who've spent time in the spotlight have also ended up becoming reminders that, no matter the resources at hand or how big and loving the support system, a person's pain can be unknowable until it's too late.

The family of former Toddlers and Tiaras star Kailia Posey were left reeling after the 16-year-old died by suicide on May 2, sharing in a statement two days later, "Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

They noted that, while her name recognition came mainly from reality TV, Posey won "countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life," and, among the things she was seemingly looking forward to, she had earned a spot on her high school's cheerleading squad for the fall.