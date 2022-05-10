Find Out Which State Won American Song Contest

Watch : Kelly Clarkson's Sweet Moment With American Song Contest Contestant

One state has reigned musically supreme!

After representatives from all 50 states, four territories and Washington D.C. competed for a chance at songwriting supremacy, American Song Contest finally picked a winner on the May 9 episode.

The festivities kicked off with performances from the show's two hosts, Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. Kelly performed "Whole Lotta Woman," which pays tribute to her Texas roots, and Snoop performed "Who I Am? (What's My Name)."

But then it was time to get down to business.

All ten finalists performed their original songs one final time—except for Washington's Allen Stone, who wasn't able to participate due to "personal reasons"—in a last chance to grab votes from the juried panel and viewers at home.

Voting was being tabulated in real time throughout the show.

Highlights included Grammy winner Michael Bolton representing his home state of Connecticut with his song "Beautiful World," former The Voice winner Jordan Smith repping for Kentucky with his ballad "Sparrow" and Tennessee country crooner Tyler Braden's performance of "Seventeen."