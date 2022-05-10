Candy Stars Pablo Schreiber and Timothy Simons Praise Jessica Biel's Killer Transformation

Watch : Candy Stars Talk People's Obsession With True Crime

Jessica Biel has traded in red carpet gowns and her perfect long locks for a curly short bob and oversized glasses.

That's right, the actress is practically unrecognizable as accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery in Hulu's true-crime series Candy. So it's no wonder the Internet is abuzz about her transformation. One fan wrote on Twitter, "I don't know who needs to hear this but Jessica Biel is Candy."

The transformation isn't necessarily a flattering one (another user commented, "I know they could have found a better wig for Jessica Biel.") But Biel's co-stars Pablo Schreiber and Timothy Simons defend that it's reflective of the time and the real-life defendant at the heart of the murder case.

"I thought she looked fantastic," Schreiber said in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Seeing photos of Candy Montgomery and then seeing her come out of the trailer the first time, all props to Katie Ballard, our hair designer, to really nail that wig and nail all the wigs, really. I think she did a fantastic job on this show in making looks that just felt incredibly authentic and deserving of the time period."