Exclusive

Candy Stars Pablo Schreiber and Timothy Simons Praise Jessica Biel's Killer Transformation

Candy's Pablo Schreiber and Timothy Simons told E! News about Jessica Biel's "incredibly authentic" transformation into accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery.

By Alyssa Ray May 10, 2022 4:00 PMTags
TVJessica BielExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: Candy Stars Talk People's Obsession With True Crime

Jessica Biel has traded in red carpet gowns and her perfect long locks for a curly short bob and oversized glasses.

That's right, the actress is practically unrecognizable as accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery in Hulu's true-crime series Candy. So it's no wonder the Internet is abuzz about her transformation. One fan wrote on Twitter, "I don't know who needs to hear this but Jessica Biel is Candy."

The transformation isn't necessarily a flattering one (another user commented, "I know they could have found a better wig for Jessica Biel.") But Biel's co-stars Pablo Schreiber and Timothy Simons defend that it's reflective of the time and the real-life defendant at the heart of the murder case.

"I thought she looked fantastic," Schreiber said in an exclusive interview with E! News. "Seeing photos of Candy Montgomery and then seeing her come out of the trailer the first time, all props to Katie Ballard, our hair designer, to really nail that wig and nail all the wigs, really. I think she did a fantastic job on this show in making looks that just felt incredibly authentic and deserving of the time period."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

While Simons felt similarly about Biel's physical transformation, he also took a moment to applaud the nuances of the leading lady's performance.

"I love that every time you talk to her about every one of those little transformative choices, there was always a thought and intention behind it," Simons shared. "That was sort of revealing about all the work that she had done to understand Candy. Like, 'Ok, the reason that the accent is like this is for this reason. The reason that the hair changes here, it's for this reason.'"

Tina Rowden/Hulu

For those unfamiliar with the case, Candy is a dramatic retelling of the 1980 killing of Betty Gore at the hands of her friend (and her husband's mistress) Candy Montgomery. After claiming self-defense during her trial, Montgomery was found not guilty. (You can find the whole tragic story here.)

Keep reading for a closer look at Biel's take on Montgomery and other true-crime transformations!

Trending Stories

1

See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

2

Ross Mathews Get Married and Drew Barrymore Is The Flower Girl

3

See Blake Lively's Response When Her 3 Kids Give Her “Attitude”

Tina Rowden/Hulu/Getty Images
Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery

In the Hulu series Candy, Jessica Biel transforms into accused axe murderer Candy Montgomery. For the role, Biel sports Candy's signature curly hair and oversized glasses. It's safe to say the 7th Heaven alum is totally unrecognizable!

NBC/Getty Images
Renée Zellweger as Pam Hupp

The Oscar-winning actress totally transformed into convicted killer Pam Hupp using prosthetics and body padding for NBC's TV series The Thing About Pam, based on Dateline's incredibly successful true crime podcast.

The Thing About Pam is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ' conviction. While Russ was later exonerated the crime set off a chain of events that eventually exposed a villainous scheme planned by Pam.

The Thing About Pam premiered Mar. 8, 2022 on NBC.

Rich Fury/Getty Images; Brownie Harris / Hulu
Joey King as Gypsy Blanchard

The Kissing Booth star had to shave her head for the role of Gypsy in Hulu's The Act, a miniseries about the woman whose mother Dee Dee claimed she was extremely sick and had the mental capacity of a 7 year-old for years and years, until Dee Dee was found murdered and it was revealed that Gypsy was actually a completely healthy adult. 

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images; Brownie Harris / Hulu
Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard

And Patricia Arquette, who had already transformed for her award-winning performance in Showtime's Escape at Dannemora, gained weight to play Dee Dee herself, though she didn't gain as much weight as she would have needed to completely physically match the real person, especially after all of the weight fluctuation she had gone through for Dannemora.  

"This real lady was like a hundred pounds more, and I thought, I will die. I'll just be a dead person, so I'm gonna stop here." 

Bravo
Eric Bana as John Meehan

The Troy star dipped his toe back into TV for the role of John Meehan, a con artist with a sordid past on Bravo's Dirty John

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Bravo
Connie Britton as Debra Newell

Connie Britton takes on the role of Debra Newell in Dirty John. Debra is a woman who thought she found the man of her dreams...but he turned into a nightmare.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images, Bravo
Jean Smart as Arlane Hart

The Designing Women and Fargo veteran is almost unrecognizable as Debra's mother Arlane Hart.

Getty Images; NBC
Edie Falco as Leslie Abramson

The Nurse Jackie actress suited up as the curly haired legal eagle on the first season of Law & Order: True Crime, which focused on the famous Menendez brothers murder case. In 1994, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in a high-profile trial for the 1989 murders of their wealthy parents, entertainment executive Jose and his wife Kitty.

Phil Caruso/GAME CHANGE, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Turner
Al Pacino as Phil Spector

Starring in HBO's Phil Spector, the Oscar winner got wiggy with it when he took on the role of the eccentric "Wall of Sound" super producer, who was found guilty of killing actress Lana Clarkson after a night of drinking in 2003.

Splash News
Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace

For Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story, The Girl on the Train star completely transformed his appearance for his role as the slain Italian fashion designer, who was murdered outside his Miami mansion by Andrew Cunanan on July 15, 1997.

Mike Marsland/WireImage; RSKM/BACKGRID
Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace

The Spanish star donned one seriously blonde wig to play the fashionable sister of Gianni Versace in the second season of American Crime Story.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images; BACKGRID
Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan

The former Glee star donned some killer jorts for his role as Gianni Versace's killer in the second season of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story. The 28-year-old killed at least four people before murdering the famed fashion designer in front of his Miami mansion on July 15, 1997. On July 24, 1997, he committed suicide.

Getty Images; Lifetime
Addison Timlin as Colleen Stan

In Girl in the Box, the actress went full throttle for her role as a kidnap victim who was kept in a box and used as a sex slave for seven years by Cameron Hooker. Eventually his wife turned him and and Hooker was sentenced to 104 years in prison.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Gethin Anthony as Charles Manson

Making quite the physical change, the British Game of Thrones star went head first into the role of the Manson Family's head honcho on the drama Aquarius

Getty Images; Lifetime
Hayden Panettiere as Amanda Knox

The Nashville actress starred as Foxy Knoxy in the Lifetime movie Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy in 2011. Knox was accused of killing her roommate Meredith Kercher on Nov. 1, 2007, during her semester abroad in Perugia, Italy.

Getty Images; FX
Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J. Simpson

The Oscar winner jumped into portraying The Juice for FX's American Crime Story in 2016. The fallen football hero was put on trial for the 1994 murder of his ex wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. 

Getty Images; Lifetime
Taryn Manning as Michelle Knight

The Orange Is the New Black actress starred as a 10-year kidnapping victim in the 2015 Lifetime movie Cleveland Abduction. The star played the oldest of the three women who were held captive by Ariel Castro for nearly a decade before escaping in 2013.

Getty Images; FX
Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark

Ryan Murphy's go-to girl went for a total transformation and nabbed an Emmy for her portrayal of the dogged lead prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial on FX's American Crime Story in 2016.

Michael Bezjian/WireImage; Lifetime
Zelda Williams as Janice Hooker

Robin Williams' daughter was barely recognizable when she took on the role of Cameron Hooker's wife and accomplice in the TV movie Girl in the Box, about a couple who kidnaps a woman, Colleen Stan, and uses her as a sex slave for seven years.

Getty Images; Lifetime
Rob Lowe as Drew Peterson

The hunky actor opted for new 'do and a 'stache to appear in Lifetime's Drew Peterson: Untouchable in 2012. Lowe took on the role of the former police sergeant who was convicted in 2012 of his third wife's death after his fourth wife disappeared. Peterson received a prison sentence of 38 years on February 21, 2013. His fourth wife, Stacy, is still missing.

George Pimentel/WireImage; Netflix
John Travolta as Robert Shapiro

The Hollywood heavyweight, who started off in TV, went back to his roots when he played the famed defense attorney, who was part of O.J. Simpson's legal "Dream Team," in American Crime Story in 2016.

WireImage / CBS
Eric Dane as Tex Watson

The former Grey's Anatomy star kicked things back to the '60s when he played the charming but deadly Charles "Tex" Watson, a member of Charles Manson's Manson Family, in the TV movie Helter Skelter, based on Vincent Bugliosi's famed true crime book.

WireImage / Lifetime
Tania Raymonde as Jodi Arias

Rocking that infamous hairstyle, the Goliath star played the murderous woman in the made-for-television movie Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret about the killing of Travis Alexander, her ex boyfriend.

FilmMagic / Lifetime
Rob Lowe as Ben Novak Jr.

The actor dusted off some cool shades to play murdered millionaire and Fontainebleau hotel heir in the made-for-TV movie Beautiful & Twisted in 2015. Ben's estranged wife, Narcy Novak, was convicted of orchestrating the murders and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Getty Images / CBS
Alyssa Milano as Amy Fisher

The Charmed actress played the infamous teen in Lifetime's 1993 flick, Casualties of Love: The Long Island Lolita Story, about Joey Buttafuoco's possessive young lover who took aim—literally—at his wife, Mary Jo Buttafuoco.

FilmMagic / Lifetime
Christina Ricci as Lizzie Borden

The child star grew up and suited up for the TV movie Lizzie Borden Took an Ax and the mini-series The Lizzie Borden Chronicles about the infamous woman who was accused of killing her father and stepmother with an ax in Fall River, Rhode Island in 1892.

Trending Stories

1

See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

2

Ross Mathews Get Married and Drew Barrymore Is The Flower Girl

3

See Blake Lively's Response When Her 3 Kids Give Her “Attitude”

4

Kailia Posey's Death and the Heartbreaking Side of Young Fame

5

Why Michelle Williams Is Still Defending Jeremy Strong's Method Acting

Latest News

Michelle Williams Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Why Michelle Williams Is Still Defending Jeremy Strong's Method Acting

Apple TV+ Bringing Coco Chanel and Christian Dior to Life in New Show

See Blake Lively's Response When Her 3 Kids Give Her “Attitude”

Kim Kardashian Reveals Psalm West's Stunning Emerald Birthday Bling

Exclusive

Candy Stars Praise Jessica Biel's Killer Transformation

Exclusive

Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Launched Her First Clothing Drop