Chris Evans Debuts Facial Hair Transformation: See the Before and After

Chris Evans Debuts Facial Hair Transformation: See the Before and After

By Ashley Joy Parker May 09, 2022 11:30 PMTags
BeautyHairChris EvansCelebritiesStyle Collective Hair
Watch: Lizzo Wants to Act With Chris Evans in "The Bodyguard" Remake

Hair today, gone tomorrow.

Chris Evans showed off his new baby-face look on Instagram after parting with the facial hair he's been sporting for an upcoming film role.

"Before and after," he captioned two snaps of himself—one of him with a mustache and in a NASA ball cap, and another of him clean-shaved and wearing a sweater along with a California-flag hat.

The actor grew the retro facial-hair style for his role in Netflix's upcoming spy thriller The Gray Man, in which he plays a Lloyd Hansen, a villainous CIA agent, alongside Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page and his Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas. The film drops on the streaming platform July 15.

Last month, Chris shared a selfie featuring his mustache was fully on display, along with bloody makeup from the movie set. His cheeky caption? "Long day at the office."

It's unclear when the 40-year-old busted out the clippers, but, on May 5, he was back to rockin' a full beard on the set of another upcoming film, Ghosted, in Washington, D.C..

photos
Chris Evans Through the Years

In 2018, Chris sported a similar 'stache for his Broadway debut in the play Lobby Hero, in which he portrayed a police officer. In a New York Times profile published that year, he likened the facial hair to a disguise.

"People don't recognize me at all," he told the publication. "I can look them right in the eye—it's like I'm invisible."

Keep scrolling to see more stars and their epic hair transformations.

Instagram
Chris Evans

The actor recently shaved off the mustache he sported for his role as a villainous CIA agent in Netflix's spy thriller The Gray Man.

Getty Images for Nickelodeon/Instagram
JoJo Siwa

"Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy," the social media star wrote while teasing her new 'do.

JC Olivera/Getty Images, Instagram
Kris Jenner

Have you been keeping up with the momager's look? Kris revealed her new 'do on Instagram in April 2022.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, TikTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now. The singer debuted her new bangs on TikTok after she finished filming season two of Only Murders in the Building in late March 2022.

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Eiza González

The actress debuted her platinum blonde hair at a screening of her movie Ambulance in London on March 23.

Shutterstock/MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Chris Pine

Before attending the 2022 Producers Guild Awards, the actor stepped out in a beard presumably for his character in the upcoming film Poolman.

Instagram/Getty Images
Drake

The "Hotline Bling" rapper took to his Instagram Story on March 11 to reveal his new braids. 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images, T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel went platinum in March 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Instagram
Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star gave fans their first peek at her new bangs on Instagram in early March 2022. As she put it, "This is my Heidi Klum era."

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage, Backgrid
Chris Pine

While out in Los Angeles, the Star Trek alum was spotted sporting a head-turning look, which included a full beard and longer hair.

Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images, Instagram
Simu Liu

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star revealed he'd decided to go blonde in an Instagram post on Feb. 1, 2022: "Sorry ma pls don't kill me."

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO, Instagram
Angus Cloud

While he may by recognized for his scruff and streetwear on Euphoria, the actor appears to be sporting a clean-shaven look for his upcoming film, The Line. 

Instagram
Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette star revealed her new bob in January 2022. "A quick car selfie after this amazing cut," she shared. "While I loved having a natural long look created by @colorbyally , I knew I was ready for something new in 2022." 

Instagram, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

After years of having blonde hair, the supermodel decided she was ready to go back to brunette and debuted her new style in January 2022.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Instagram
Billie Eilish

Back in November 2021, the "Happier Than Ever" singer "went red for a week." She ultimately chose more of a brunette hair color. 

Instagram/Getty
Demi Lovato

The "I Love Me" singer debuted a dramatic hairstyle ahead of the New Year: A fiery buzzcut!

Michael Hickey/WireImage; Instagram
Saweetie

Saweetie is ahead of the "new year, new me" trend! The 28-year-old star showed off her new buzzcut on Instagram on Christmas Eve.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola/NBC
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus added some dark streaks to her blonde hair for a cool new look, which she debuted on the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show.

 

Instagram, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jessica Alba

The Honest Beauty founder showed off her fresh bob haircut with a series of glamour shots on Instagram on Dec. 4.

Carole Bethuel / Netflix; Instagram
Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris star debuted a new look while doing press for the upcoming second season of the Netflix series. "New bangs, old habits," Lily wrote on Instagram on Nov. 29, adding, "Yup, they're real!"

 

AFF-USA/Shutterstock, Getty Images for CMA
Katy Perry

Last Friday, er, Wednesday night, Perry returned to her dark hair after previously sporting a blonde 'do.

Getty Images
Dove Cameron

In November 2021, at the LACMA Art+Film gala in Los Angeles, the Disney Channel star showcased a brunette style after appearing as a blonde for years.

Getty Images; Instagram
Florence Pugh

The Midsommer star debuted a dramatic pixie cut with shaggy bangs on Oct. 30. "I did a thing..," she captioned her Instagram post.

Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

The actress ditched her long hair for a curly bob on the set of her next movie. 

Discovery+ / TLC
Debbie Johnson

The reality star debuted a new hairstyle ahead of her appearance on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Instagram
AJ McLean

The Backstreet Boys star swapped out his signature beard for a bare face. 

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; The Mega Agency
David Harbour

The Stranger Things actor was spotted sporting a comb-over for his role in the new Netflix movie We Have a Ghost on Oct. 25, 2021.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; TIkTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now! Selena Gomez said goodbye to her lovely long locks and hello to a chic shorter style with her new bob.

Instagram
Megan Fox

The actress, who typically sports dark brown hair, debuted this silvery look in October 2021 on the set of the film Johnny & Clyde.

Getty Images
Joaquin Phoenix

While stepping out at the New York Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actor showed off his shorter hairstyle that featured a buzz cut on top. 

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Trending Stories

1

See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

2

Chrishell Stause Jokes About Adopting "Bundle of Joy" With G Flip

3

Ross Mathews Get Married and Drew Barrymore Is The Flower Girl

4

See Céline Dion's 3 Sons All Grown Up in Rare Family Photo

5

Kim Kardashian's Birthday Message for Psalm West Will Warm Your Heart

Latest News

Chrishell Stause Jokes About Adopting "Bundle of Joy" With G Flip

See Jessica Simpson Slip Back Into A Skirt From Newlyweds Era

Chris Evans Debuts Facial Hair Transformation: See the Before & After

Denise Richards Reunites With Daughter Amid "Strained" Relationship

Travis Scott Will Perform at Billboard Music Awards After Tragedy

Wilmer Valderrama Reveals What You Can Expect From Zorro Series

Gap Extra 40% Off Clearance: Score Shopper-Fave Denim Shorts for $11