Chris Evans Debuts Facial Hair Transformation: See the Before and After

Hair today, gone tomorrow.

Chris Evans showed off his new baby-face look on Instagram after parting with the facial hair he's been sporting for an upcoming film role.

"Before and after," he captioned two snaps of himself—one of him with a mustache and in a NASA ball cap, and another of him clean-shaved and wearing a sweater along with a California-flag hat.

The actor grew the retro facial-hair style for his role in Netflix's upcoming spy thriller The Gray Man, in which he plays a Lloyd Hansen, a villainous CIA agent, alongside Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page and his Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas. The film drops on the streaming platform July 15.

Last month, Chris shared a selfie featuring his mustache was fully on display, along with bloody makeup from the movie set. His cheeky caption? "Long day at the office."

It's unclear when the 40-year-old busted out the clippers, but, on May 5, he was back to rockin' a full beard on the set of another upcoming film, Ghosted, in Washington, D.C..