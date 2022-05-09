RHOBH’s Denise Richards Reunites With Daughter Sami After Calling Their Relationship "Strained"

Watch : Denise Richards Explains Planning Her Wedding in Just 48 Hours

It may be this Real Housewife's most touching reunion.

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and her daughter Sami Sheen have seemingly united. Sami shared a few Instagram selfies on May 8 taken with her mom in honor of Mother's Day. The heartfelt snaps showed Sami and Denise posing in front of Il Risorante di Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.

She captioned the post, "happy mother's day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life."

Denise—who shares Sami and daughter, Lola Sheen, 16, with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and is also mom to daughter Eloise, 10—thanked her daughter for "an amazing" Mother's Day in the comment section, writing, "It means a lot to me."

Sami's post comes after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she had a "strained relationship" with Sami.

"It's very difficult," Denise explained on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live in February. "I know we'll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained."