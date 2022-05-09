RHOBH’s Denise Richards Reunites With Daughter Sami After Calling Their Relationship "Strained"

It may be this Real Housewife's most touching reunion.
Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and her daughter Sami Sheen have seemingly united. Sami shared a few Instagram selfies on May 8 taken with her mom in honor of Mother's Day. The heartfelt snaps showed Sami and Denise posing in front of Il Risorante di Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.
She captioned the post, "happy mother's day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life."
Denise—who shares Sami and daughter, Lola Sheen, 16, with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and is also mom to daughter Eloise, 10—thanked her daughter for "an amazing" Mother's Day in the comment section, writing, "It means a lot to me."
Sami's post comes after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she had a "strained relationship" with Sami.
"It's very difficult," Denise explained on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live in February. "I know we'll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained."
At the time of the interview, Denise said Sami was living with her father.
"Obviously I would love for her to live with me," Denise said. "She lived with me all these years."
According to Page Six, Sami shared a TikTok video in September 2021 that seemingly referred to living with her mother as being "trapped in an abusive household."
The video—which has since been made private, according to the outlet—included a video of Sami looking upset.
The clip was accompanied by a caption: "1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…"
Then, a new clip in the video showed Sami seemingly happy, paired with a new set of words that read, "now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)."
As time has passed, it appears the two have made steps to mend their relationship. In March, Denise shared a birthday tribute for Sami on Instagram.
"I love you so much," Denise wrote. "Privately many more words to share with you. I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom."