Wilmer Valderrama Reveals What You Can Expect From His Zorro Series

Wilmer Valderrama cannot wait to pick up Zorro's sword.

During a stop by The Drew Barrymore Show, the That '70s Show alum gave an update on his latest TV project: Disney's live-action Zorro series. Though Wilmer is stepping into the riding boots of an iconic figure, he told host Drew Barrymore that his take on Zorro is not like the ones we've seen in the past.

"I'll tell you this: This will be a Zorro for this generation," Wilmer said of the new TV adaptation. "And it'll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story, and it'll be grounded in authenticity."

Despite being booked and busy—Wilmer currently stars as Nick Torres on NCIS and is set to reprise his That '70s Show character Fez on That '90s Show—the actor noted that he's "up for the challenge" when it comes to this "Mount Everest" of a role.

Wilmer was first attached to the Zorro series in December 2021, and he responded by calling the opportunity "a dream come true."