Gap Extra 40% Off Clearance Sale: Score Shopper-Fave Shorts for $11 & More Incredible Deals

Looking to add new spring and summer basics like denim shorts, white jeans, tees and tanks to your wardrobe? It's the perfect time to shop! Right now, Gap is having an amazing sale where you can save up to 50% off sunny day essentials. Not only that, you can also take an additional 40% off clearance styles. These discounts are so good, you can find items as low as $2.
Some of our favorite deals from Gap's current sale are the discounts on tees and tank tops. Chances are, you'll get a lot of use out of these over the next few months. Right now, they're on sale for just $12. There are a lot of colors to choose from, so you may want to snag more than one!
What goes great with a simple top? A pair of nice jeans like Gap's super trendy wide leg jeans or these customer-fave skinny jeans for just $21. For a really incredible deal, you can snag a pair of comfy denim shorts for as low as $11. We wouldn't pass that up!
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from Gap's extra 40% off clearance sale. Check those out below.
Gap High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Washwell
Gap shoppers who have these skinny jeans say they're very happy with their purchase. As one wrote, "I have purchased a lot of jeans from various brands and these are in my top three!" Another said it fit their "mom belly" perfectly, and didn't have a big gap at the waist as jeans typically do. They're originally $80, but are on sale now for just $21. Such a great deal.
Gap Pull-On Short with Washwell
These pull-on shorts were made to be taken on vacation. They're comfortable, easy to put on and they feature two back patch pockets so they're also practical. They're originally $50, but are on sale now for just $18. You can choose between three colors.
Gap Easy Button-Front Top
Need a new top to add to your spring work wardrobe? We've got just the thing right here. This easy button-front top features delicate floral embroidery all throughout, making it extra cute. It comes in four colors, and it's on sale now for $24.
Gap Tiered Sleeve Mini Dress
This lovely tiered mini dress is perfect for summer. Gap shoppers say it's a comfy, casual dress. It comes in a variety of solid colors, in addition to this floral print. Right now, you can snag one for as low as $24.
Gap Vintage Soft Cropped Hoodie
You'll be comfy and cool in this chic vintage-inspired cropped hoodie. There's a good variety of colors and patterns to choose from, and they're on sale for as low as $20. This hoodie has near perfect reviews, and according to one shopper, it's "so, so, so soft!"
Gap The Gen Good Mid Rise Denim Shorts
These versatile ecru-colored shorts are described as "jeggings in shorts version." Gap reviews say they're stretchy, true to size and comfortable to wear. They're extra 40% off right now, so you can snag a pair for just $11.
Gap High Rise Cheeky Straight Jeans with Washwell
Get a little cheeky with these classic straight jeans. According to one shopper, it's obsession-worthy. "Love these straight jeans! Button fly, straight legs, high waist. Cheeky cut is flattering on the rear. Ordered my regular size. High waist can feel a bit tight when seated for a while but opening top button does the trick!"
Gap Roll Cuff Shirt
You can't go wrong with a crisp white button down, especially for work. Right now, this stylish roll cuff shirt is on sale for just $35. It also comes in hot pink, which is selling out fast!
Gap High Stride Jeans with Washwell
With these jeans, you won't have to sacrifice style for comfort. According to shoppers, these are trendy, comfy and get a ton of compliments. Right now, they're on sale for $36.
Gap Racerback Cutout Midi Dress
Everyone needs a cute white dress in their springtime wardrobe, and this classic midi dress featuring a chic cutout back is on sale now for just $29. It also comes in fuchsia pink, black and blue.
Gap Ribbed Henley Bodysuit
This soft ribbed henley bodysuit is super versatile, comes in five colors and is on sale today for just $15.
Gap High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Washwell
A pair of top-rated white jeans for just $15? Sounds like a winner to us! As one reviewer wrote, "I've found it hard to find the right length on Gap jeans but these hit perfectly—barely touching the tops of hi-tops but not sky high on my calf when I'm wearing them with sandals. Great, everyday jean."
