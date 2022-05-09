Kyle Richards Posts Touching Tribute to Best Friend Who Died After Mental Health Struggles

Kyle Richards is remembering her late best friend, Lorene Shea.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a touching tribute on social media for her best friend and "other half," who Richards says died on May 1.
"I never imagined I would be posting something like this," the Bravo star wrote in a May 7 Instagram post that featured pictures of the two of them from over the years.
"This past Sunday we lost Lorene," Richards captioned the post. "The system failed her! The system failed her loved ones who are now left in unbearable pain."
Richards said the two has been friends since they were 7 and that they did everything together, "from losing our baby teeth, to having babies & everything in between & everything that followed," including daily phone calls.
Richards said that being a "Mom, wife, daughter, sister, aunt & friend" was the most important thing to Shea, calling her "kind, thoughtful, smart, beautiful, [and] sentimental."
"Not that long ago she started to suffer from debilitating depression," Richards wrote. "She had always been a happy person. How did this happen? All who loved her rallied around her and did everything that could be done to get her help. But the system is broken. The system made it impossible to get her the help she needed."
The reality star wrapped up her tribute by saying, "I will do whatever it takes to try & help change the laws that are in place that prevent people from getting the help they need," along with asking fans to keep Shea and her loved ones "in your thoughts and prayers."
Richards' sister and RHOBH regular Kathy Hilton offered up her condolences in the post's comments, as did Housewives stars Melissa Gorga, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Cynthia Bailey, and Dina Manzo.
"Kyle I am speechless," Hilton commented. "I loved her very much such a sweet happy person. I just can't believe it. I know how lost you are feeling right now just know what a wonderful friend and sister you were to her and she will always be with you. She will be your guardian angel. I love you so much and it breaks my heart to watch suffer. All you can do is be there for children and family and pray."
