Kyle Richards Posts Touching Tribute to Best Friend Who Died After Mental Health Struggles

Kyle Richards is remembering her late best friend, Lorene Shea.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a touching tribute on social media for her best friend and "other half," who Richards says died on May 1.

"I never imagined I would be posting something like this," the Bravo star wrote in a May 7 Instagram post that featured pictures of the two of them from over the years.

"This past Sunday we lost Lorene," Richards captioned the post. "The system failed her! The system failed her loved ones who are now left in unbearable pain."

Richards said the two has been friends since they were 7 and that they did everything together, "from losing our baby teeth, to having babies & everything in between & everything that followed," including daily phone calls.

Richards said that being a "Mom, wife, daughter, sister, aunt & friend" was the most important thing to Shea, calling her "kind, thoughtful, smart, beautiful, [and] sentimental."