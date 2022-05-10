The Wildest Moments From the Summer House Season 6 Reunion

Watch : Unsolicited Pics, RHOA Premiere & Summer House Finale

It's time to put a few Hamptons housemates in the hot seat.

Part one of the Summer House season six reunion aired May 9, and it's safe to say that watching the cast rehash this year's drama was just as entertaining as the drama itself. Grab a Loverboy and read on for the reunion's wildest moments, featuring Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Mya Allen, Alex Wach and Andrea Denver.

"Hot Hubbs Summer," Explained

Lindsay embraced the single life all summer, leaving some (Amanda) concerned that she was acting out of character because of a deeper issue and others (Paige and Ciara) eager to express their negative opinions behind her back. Thankfully, the only person who should weigh in (Lindsay) did so at the reunion, opening up about the miscarriage she had just before this season of Summer House.

"I've shared everything in my life with this show for the last six years and if I could help one person out there, I was gonna do that," Lindsay said. "My summer almost went [in] a completely different direction. I went into the summer just automatically knowing I needed to do something different. Instead of getting attached to one person, I wanted to date as many people as possible."