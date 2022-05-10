The Wildest Moments From the Summer House Season 6 Reunion

It's time to put a few Hamptons housemates in the hot seat.
Part one of the Summer House season six reunion aired May 9, and it's safe to say that watching the cast rehash this year's drama was just as entertaining as the drama itself. Grab a Loverboy and read on for the reunion's wildest moments, featuring Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Mya Allen, Alex Wach and Andrea Denver.
"Hot Hubbs Summer," Explained
Lindsay embraced the single life all summer, leaving some (Amanda) concerned that she was acting out of character because of a deeper issue and others (Paige and Ciara) eager to express their negative opinions behind her back. Thankfully, the only person who should weigh in (Lindsay) did so at the reunion, opening up about the miscarriage she had just before this season of Summer House.
"I've shared everything in my life with this show for the last six years and if I could help one person out there, I was gonna do that," Lindsay said. "My summer almost went [in] a completely different direction. I went into the summer just automatically knowing I needed to do something different. Instead of getting attached to one person, I wanted to date as many people as possible."
Paige Addressed Her "Brothel" Comment
Shortly after the group insisted that nobody was slut-shaming Lindsay, Paige's comment about Lindsay acting like she lived in a "brothel" came up. Though Paige admitted "that was a harsh word," she insisted that she was referring to the situation with Southern Charm's Austen Kroll, who was in a love triangle with Lindsay and Ciara this summer. "It had to do with you claiming you liked Austen the night before," Paige said, "and then obviously not, because you brought home a guy that same night."
Luke Came for Paige
Paige chastising Lindsay for "flip-flopping" on Austen didn't sit right with Luke, and he accused her of doing the same thing with Andrea and Craig Conover. Paige said the situation—she had a fling with Andrea on Winter House but ultimately opted to pursue a relationship with Craig—wasn't comparable because she "was not sleeping with Andrea over the summer." Lindsay then added, "I haven't slept with Austen for over four years."
The Austen of it All
Despite not even starring on the show, Austen managed to be a main character this season after making out with Lindsay on her birthday even though Ciara had feelings for him. There's no denying his role in the mess, but the cast couldn't seem to agree about Lindsay's involvement and/or whether Ciara's anger toward her was justified (especially considering that, as host Andy Cohen pointed out, Ciara pulled a similar move on Winter House).
Lindsay insisted that she didn't intend to hook up with Austen in front of Ciara but—after some prodding from Amanda—eventually apologized for hurting her feelings. Perhaps Alex said it best: "I don't understand why all the anger is going toward each of you when going back to watch it, he gets nothing. I don't understand why you're fighting so much for literally, like, the Honda Civic of male attractiveness."
Paige Broke Down Her Beef With Lindsay
After Andy pointed out that Paige was avoiding making eye contact with Lindsay, Paige provided some insight into why there's so much tension between the two. "I'm just uncomfortable," she said. "I feel like there's clearly a divide. When you come in as a new person, it's very hard to get into the group that was here first season."
"My first season, when I walked into the kitchen and I felt the energy between Lindsay, Danielle and Amanda, it was stifling," added Paige, who joined Summer House in the show's third season. "There's very much a hierarchy and neither of them really talked to me. I naturally gravitated toward Amanda and then as the seasons went on and I saw new girls coming in, it's not really a coincidence that they always end up hanging out with us. They are very hard to approach."
Lingering Emotions Over the Wine Glass Toss
The Austen situation led to things getting physical during one argument when Ciara threw a wine glass at Danielle. At the reunion, she admitted it was a huge mistake. "I let my emotions get the best of me, but that's not an excuse and I should not have," Ciara said. "I was just so over being dismissed and disregarded in this house, and the point of the conversation was to actually have a conversation, but [Lindsay] actually had the smuggest of smug looks on her face as if I didn't even f--king matter. And then Danielle getting involved..."
Danielle insisted she "wasn't even trying to come at" Ciara, though. "It escalated to the most ugly of places that I could ever imagine," she said, getting emotional. "We should never get to that f--king point ever—not as women, not as people of color—over a f--king stupid idiot guy."
"Watching that back has been the toughest," Danielle added. "I just really wish you would've texted me."
Ciara acknowledged that she should've indeed reached out but was worried Danielle wouldn't be receptive. Unfortunately, as a result, "because so much time has gone by," Danielle said, "I've developed so much hatred in me for you."
Cue the cliffhanger ending.
Part two of the Summer House season six reunion airs Monday, May 16, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
