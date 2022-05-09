Musician Nick Cave’s Son Jethro Lazenby Dead at 31

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Nick Cave is mourning the loss of his son Jethro Lazenby.

The musician confirmed in a statement to NBC that the 31-year-old died this week

"With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away," Nick, 64, shared through his manager Brian Message. "We would be grateful for family privacy at this time."

No cause of death has been released.

Jethro's passing comes seven years after Nick's son Arthur, who he shares with model Susie Bick, died at 15 years old after falling from a cliff in Brighton, England.

Raised by his mother Beau Lazenby, in Melbourne, Australia, Jethro didn't learn that the front man for rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds was his father until he was around 8.

"I haven't had the easiest life," he said in a 2012 interview with the Evening Standard. "It didn't start off that great, having all this s--t with my dad and being in his shadow."