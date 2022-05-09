American Idol Contestants React to "Childhood Hero" Carrie Underwood Returning to the Show

Watch : Katy Perry CRASHES Idol Contestants' Interview

Is this just a dream, or is Carrie Underwood actually returning to American Idol?

Well, grab your cowboy hat and boots because the season four winner is heading back to our small screens 17 years later. On May 8, it was announced that Underwood will act as a mentor on an upcoming episode of season 20.

And it seems like the Top 5 contestants are just as blown away by the news as we are. In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop, HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Nicolina Bozzo shared their excitement about working with the seven-time Grammy Award winning artist.

"I'm so excited, I'm losing my mind," HunterGirl said.

Marlene, who fell down when the news was announced, added, "She was my childhood hero of all heroes. I have so many videos of me singing Carrie Underwood growing up. It's crazy, I'm just so excited."

Other Top 5 contestants learning from the country singer include Fritz Hager and Noah Thompson.