American Idol Contestants React to “Childhood Hero” Carrie Underwood Returning to the Show

Is this just a dream, or is Carrie Underwood actually returning to American Idol?
Well, grab your cowboy hat and boots because the season four winner is heading back to our small screens 17 years later. On May 8, it was announced that Underwood will act as a mentor on an upcoming episode of season 20.
And it seems like the Top 5 contestants are just as blown away by the news as we are. In an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop, HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Nicolina Bozzo shared their excitement about working with the seven-time Grammy Award winning artist.
"I'm so excited, I'm losing my mind," HunterGirl said.
Marlene, who fell down when the news was announced, added, "She was my childhood hero of all heroes. I have so many videos of me singing Carrie Underwood growing up. It's crazy, I'm just so excited."
Other Top 5 contestants learning from the country singer include Fritz Hager and Noah Thompson.
And Underwood is just as excited!
After American Idol shared the news on Instagram, Underwood—who will join host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie—reposted the announcement, writing that she "can't wait!"
The announcement read, "Well, here's a dream come true! #AmericanIdol icon @carrieunderwood will mentor the Top 5, live from the home of her Las Vegas residency "REFLECTION" at @resortsworldlv! Who better to help our hopefuls earn a place in the Grand Finale?"
We can't wait to see our favorite all American girl take the Idol stage May 15 on Fox.