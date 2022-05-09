Proof Star Wars Series Ahsoka Is Finally Underway

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

The Stars Wars television galaxy keeps expanding!

Ahsoka, the upcoming Disney+ series about Ahsoka Tano and starring Rosario Dawson, began filming on May 8.

The news was announced on Instagram. It featured a director's chair with the show's logo along with the caption, "Ahsoka, an Original series, starts production today." The chair was adorned with a black cowboy hat, a signature of the show's writer and executive producer, Dave Filoni.

The series stars Dawson as Ahsoka, a character who first appeared in animated form in the 2008 film Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She made her live-action debut when Rosario played her in the second season of The Mandalorian in 2020. Dawson later reprised the role in The Book of Boba Fett in 2021.

Ahsoka also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ivanna Sakhno and Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker.

Before Ahsoka, Christensen will appear in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, premiering May 27, in which he transforms from Anakin to Sith Lord Darth Vader.