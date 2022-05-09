Proof Star Wars Series Ahsoka Is Finally Underway

The Stars Wars television galaxy keeps expanding!
Ahsoka, the upcoming Disney+ series about Ahsoka Tano and starring Rosario Dawson, began filming on May 8.
The news was announced on Instagram. It featured a director's chair with the show's logo along with the caption, "Ahsoka, an Original series, starts production today." The chair was adorned with a black cowboy hat, a signature of the show's writer and executive producer, Dave Filoni.
The series stars Dawson as Ahsoka, a character who first appeared in animated form in the 2008 film Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She made her live-action debut when Rosario played her in the second season of The Mandalorian in 2020. Dawson later reprised the role in The Book of Boba Fett in 2021.
Ahsoka also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ivanna Sakhno and Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker.
Before Ahsoka, Christensen will appear in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, premiering May 27, in which he transforms from Anakin to Sith Lord Darth Vader.
While details about Ahsoka are scarce, writer and executive producer Filoni has been ruminating on the series for years.
"I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved," he told Empire in November 2021. "Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing."
Filoni is referring to Favreau creation of The Mandalorian, which kick-started this new era of Star Wars television.
Star Wars superfan Bryce Dallas Howard, who directed "Chapter 4: Sanctuary" of The Mandalorian and "Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian" of The Book of Boba Fett, teased that franchise die-hards will be very happy.
"Without giving anything away, you are going to love the Ahsoka show that's coming up," she told Romper in April 2022. "I cannot tell you anything, but what I can say is that you being a fan of the Clone Wars will be greatly rewarded."