Will Cory Wharton Ever Return to The Challenge? He Says…

Cory Wharton is in it to win it—when the time is right.

On May 11, The Challenge: All Stars will kick off a brand-new season on Paramount+ with a cast full of veterans including Derrick Kosinski, Mark Long and Wes Bergmann.

But despite competing in 10 previous seasons, Cory will be sitting this one out. But don't worry! If Cory has his way, he'll be back sooner than you think.

"I think my mindset is number one, I gotta make sure the family is okay," he exclusively told E! News when celebrating the launch of Nails by Ryder K at a pop-up in Pasadena, Calif. "As long as all my kids are healthy and we're in a good place. I can't do the next season because of the pregnancy."

Cory is expecting his second child with Taylor Selfridge this June. They are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Mila. Cory also co-parents 5-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd.