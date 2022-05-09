See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

Prince Harry is keeping daughter Lili Diana close to his chest—literally.
The Duke of Sussex gave a sweet nod to the 11-month-old—who he shares with wife Meghan Markle—while appearing in a promotional video for his not-for-profit sustainable travel organization Travalyst. Also starring Rhys Darby, Dave Fane and Rena Owen, the four-minute clip showed Harry, 37, taking a jog in the woods while wearing a "Girl Dad" shirt.
To promote Travelyst's new holiday rating tool, Harry, also dad to 3-year-old son Archie, got rated to see how much of an eco-friendly traveler he is in a hilarious skit, released May 9.
"You'll be moderately happy to know that you scored three stars," Rhys, playing an agent tasked with rating Harry's vacation, quipped before explaining that the system is rated out of five stars. "So yeah, not too bad."
But, as it turn out, Harry is actually a very co-friendly traveler after a brief paperwork mix-up with another famous Harry: Harry Styles.
"I've gone completely in the wrong direction," Rhys joked in the clip as a reference to the "As It Was" singer's former boyband. He then told the royal, "You've got four stars on this list!"
The holiday rating tool was developed with Aotearoa New Zealand travel operators in an effort to better understand consumer attitudes towards sustainable travel, according to a press release. In a statement, Harry said, "As travel continues to come back, we have an opportunity and a need to redefine the industry—for better, for good."
He added, "There is a well-known Māori proverb: Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, ēngari he toa takitini (Success is not the work of an individual. But the work of many)—we invite you to be a part of our many."
When he's not traveling, Harry is hunkered down in his home base in California, where he and Meghan moved to from England after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. In a recent interview with Today, the father of two joked that working from home "is not all it's cracked up to be" since it's sometimes "hard to separate" work from family.
"Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else," he said. "He also gets them often as well, so that's a nice thing."
When asked if Archie shares his "cheeky" personality, Harry replied, "Yeah, and I think so. I always try and keep that. I think that the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive."