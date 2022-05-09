See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II SNUBS Meghan Markle & Prince Harry?

Prince Harry is keeping daughter Lili Diana close to his chest—literally.

The Duke of Sussex gave a sweet nod to the 11-month-old—who he shares with wife Meghan Markle—while appearing in a promotional video for his not-for-profit sustainable travel organization Travalyst. Also starring Rhys Darby, Dave Fane and Rena Owen, the four-minute clip showed Harry, 37, taking a jog in the woods while wearing a "Girl Dad" shirt.

To promote Travelyst's new holiday rating tool, Harry, also dad to 3-year-old son Archie, got rated to see how much of an eco-friendly traveler he is in a hilarious skit, released May 9.

"You'll be moderately happy to know that you scored three stars," Rhys, playing an agent tasked with rating Harry's vacation, quipped before explaining that the system is rated out of five stars. "So yeah, not too bad."

But, as it turn out, Harry is actually a very co-friendly traveler after a brief paperwork mix-up with another famous Harry: Harry Styles.