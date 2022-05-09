Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan's Father of the Bride Remake Will Have You in Your Feels

This stellar cast has fans saying "I do!"
A new remake of the 1950 film Father of the Bride is on the way with Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan playing the parents to Adria Arjona, who is getting married to Diego Boneta's character. It premieres June 16.
"Fathers play a big role in their daughter's life," Andy says at the beginning of the trailer released May 9. "It's a special bond that only they share. And even when she's all grown up, she's still Daddy's little girl."
Updates to the original—and the hit 1991 remake starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton—include the fact that the bride is the one who proposed, and her parents are on the brink of divorce. This is also the first film to center around a Cuban-American family.
The father becomes the one facing as much pressure as the bride as he and his daughter enter a new chapter in their relationship together. When the family is faced with picking a wedding planner, for example, Gloria's character says, "I really like him."
Andy immediately responds, "He's nothing like us."
"That's the point," Gloria tells him.
This version is actually the third adaptation of the story. Both the 1950 and 1991 films were based on a book by Edward Streeter of the same name published in 1949.
