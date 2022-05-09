Yes, DeuxMoi Is the Inspiration for HBO Max's Next Drama

DeuxMoi is getting into the TV business—and that's no gossip.
The upcoming debut novel from massively popular and influential Instagram account DeuxMoi, which pumps out celebrity gossip to its 1.5 million followers, has gotten a script-to-series order at HBO Max, E! News confirms, which means that if the network likes the script, it will skip the typical pilot process.
The book, titled Anon Pls and written by DeuxMoi with New York Times bestselling author Jessica Goodman, will be published Nov. 8 by William Morrow, a division of HarperCollins. The title refers to DeuxMoi contributors' frequent request for anonymity when submitting their gossip.
In the book, "Cricket Lopez, assistant to one of the most notorious celebrity stylists, revamps her old style Instagram account and turns it into a celebrity gossip blog on a drunken whim," according to the publisher's description. "She never thinks it will become anything."
You can probably guess where this is headed.
"But when the account grows overnight and, even wilder, when she starts getting gossip from fans—juicy gossip—she has to face facts: her Instagram is now famous," the description continues. "She is now famous."
Something tells us DeuxMoi might know a little something about that.
Despite its increased popularity and influence, the identity of DeuxMoi remains a secret. The account rose to prominence at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, posting mostly mundane celebrity sightings and stories.
The account has faced some criticism for knowingly posting unconfirmed gossip, but DeuxMoi is upfront about their practices. "statements made on this account have not been independently confirmed," their IG bio reads. "this account does not claim any information published is based in fact."
In an August 2020 interview with Paper Magazine, DeuxMoi credited the pandemic with the public's thirst for gossip and, thus, the success of the account. But it sometimes comes at a steep price.
"I definitely feel like people's willingness to spill is timely," DeuxMoi said. "I don't think people would be so willing to share their experiences if not for what's going on in the world right now. So, I think a lot of factors go into that. People are home, and they're alone and they're bored. So they shoot off and don't think about what they're sending, even if it's something they maybe shouldn't be saying. People have lost their jobs."
The DeuxMoi HBO Max series will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions, whose titles include Riverdale, You and The Flight Attendant.