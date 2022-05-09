Yes, DeuxMoi Is the Inspiration for HBO Max's Next Drama

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

DeuxMoi is getting into the TV business—and that's no gossip.

The upcoming debut novel from massively popular and influential Instagram account DeuxMoi, which pumps out celebrity gossip to its 1.5 million followers, has gotten a script-to-series order at HBO Max, E! News confirms, which means that if the network likes the script, it will skip the typical pilot process.

The book, titled Anon Pls and written by DeuxMoi with New York Times bestselling author Jessica Goodman, will be published Nov. 8 by William Morrow, a division of HarperCollins. The title refers to DeuxMoi contributors' frequent request for anonymity when submitting their gossip.

In the book, "Cricket Lopez, assistant to one of the most notorious celebrity stylists, revamps her old style Instagram account and turns it into a celebrity gossip blog on a drunken whim," according to the publisher's description. "She never thinks it will become anything."

You can probably guess where this is headed.

"But when the account grows overnight and, even wilder, when she starts getting gossip from fans—juicy gossip—she has to face facts: her Instagram is now famous," the description continues. "She is now famous."

Something tells us DeuxMoi might know a little something about that.