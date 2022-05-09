See Céline Dion's 3 Sons All Grown Up in Rare Family Photo

Céline Dion celebrated Mother's Day with her three sons—and dedicated the day to mothers in Ukraine and elsewhere, who aren't as blessed as she is.

By Tamantha Gunn May 09, 2022 8:10 PMTags
Céline DionCeleb KidsMother's DayCelebrities
Watch: Celine Dion Reflects on Her 26-Year-Long Music Career

Céline Dion spent her 2022 Mother's Day surrounded by family. 

To mark the special occasion, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared a rare photo of herself on Instagram with her three sons—René-Charles, 21, and 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, whose dad was Dion's husband, late music producer René Angélil. They are all smiling in front of a lit red-velvet bundt cake.

Though Dion said she felt lucky to be spending time with her children, she couldn't help but think about the moms who are currently in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, and those who have lost their kids. 

"This Mother's Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children," she captioned the May 8 post.  "And for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe... and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life. These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother's Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families."

photos
First-Time Moms: Mother's Day 2022

Keep scrolling to see how Dion and other stars celebrated Mother's Day this year.

Instagram
Celine Dion

The singer shared a sweet photo with her three sons—René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy—writing that she was "very fortunate to be able to be with my children."

Instagram / Zendaya
Zendaya

The Euphoria star shared this throwback pic of herself with her mom, Claire Stoermer.

Instagram / Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba

The actress posted this video of the eldest of her three children, Honor and Haven, writing, "Happy mother's day from me and two of my biggest blessings - thank you for making me a mama. sending so much love and light."

Royalty by Maluma
Maluma

"Mothers are queens who run the world," the Royalty by Maluma fashion designer said when hanging out with his mom, Marlli Arias. "Today, we have to spoil them and make them feel super special. My mom is everything and has been a huge inspiration for me in all that I do, including my music, fashion, scents, charity work and more." 

Instagram / Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman star shared this photo of herself with her ima ("mother" in Hebrew), Irit Gadot, writing, "Happy mother's day Ima! I'm so lucky to have my mom by my side on this crazy journey, to give me strength, to share her knowledge and to show me her endless love and support. She is my rock and my comfort. And to all you incredible moms out there - you are the power that move this earth, thank you! #MothersDay"

Instagram / Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan

The Mean Girls actress honored mom Dina Lohan on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg & Rhea Durham Wahlberg

The actor paid tribute to his wife Rhea Durham Wahlberg, mother of their four children.

Instagram / Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

The Thor actor paid tribute to his wife, mother of their three children, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the brilliant mums out there!! @elsapatakyconfidential"

Instagram / Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner

Kylie posted pics of daughter Stormi Webster on Mother's Day, saying, "Being a young mom just means we met a little early and i get to love you a little longer."

Instagram / Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer

The actress posted this pic of herself with her kids, Jolie and Jace, writing, "Being your mommy is the greatest blessing of my life. Happy Mother's Day to all the mommas out there and especially to my momma. Thanks for showing me the way. #mothersday."

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

Kris posted throwback pics of her kids and grandkids on Mother's Day 2022.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

"Happy Mother's Day to my mom!!" the Kardashians star wrote about Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon. "My guiding light, my inspiration, my best friend. Thank you for teaching me how to find passion and fulfillment in work, for your guidance, your love and your many lessons. You raised me to be strong and independent like you and for that I am forever grateful."

She continued, "You are, and have always been, the most incredible mother, business woman, friend, grandmother, mentor and confidant. I could not ask for a more amazing mother and thank God every day that you are mine. Thank you for all you do for me and our family. Happy Mother's Day! I love you!! I wish all the moms, grandmas, aunts, and mother figures out there a day filled with love!! #HappyMothersDay #MothersDay"

Instagram / Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey

The singer shared pics of herself with her and ex-husband Nick Cannon's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 11. "Happy Mother's Day to all the Mommies in the land!!!" she wrote. "Love yourself even more today..Standing ovations and Blessings upon Blessings to all!"

Instagram / Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman

"eminiscing… wonderful memories with my mumma back in #Hawaii," the Oscar winner wrote about her mom, Janelle Ann Kidman. "Happy Mother's Day mumma, and to all the mothers in the world… Happy #MothersDay."

Trending Stories

1

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share First Photo of Baby on Mother's Day

2

Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa’s Son Undergoes Emergency Surgery

3

Watch Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 7

4
Update!

Former NBA Player Adreian Payne Dead at 31 After Fatal Shooting

5

The Tragic True Story Behind Hulu's Candy

Latest News

See Céline Dion's 3 Sons All Grown Up in Rare Family Photo

13 Ridiculously Affordable Fashion Finds That Target Shoppers Swear By

Exclusive

See a Sneak Peek of Frankie Muniz's Guest Role on New Amsterdam

Isle of Paradise’s Self Tanning Drops Have Over 190K Sephora “Loves”

Why Winning Time Creator Compares the Drama to The Crown

How Maralee Nichols Spent Mother's Day with Tristan Thompson's Son

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reflect on Daughter's 100 Days in NICU