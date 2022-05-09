See a Sneak Peek of Frankie Muniz's Guest Role on New Amsterdam

Watch : New Amsterdam Exclusive Starring Frankie Muniz

We're no big fat liars: Frankie Muniz is heading to NBC's New Amsterdam.

The Malcolm in the Middle actor, 36, will guest star on the medical drama on May 9, and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the new episode.

In "Truth Be Told," Muniz will play Jace, who, while visiting his sister Isla (Tess Goldwyn) at New Amsterdam hospital, impresses a nurse with a twist on the classic "Is this your card?" trick. But Jocko Sims' Dr. Floyd Reynolds doesn't have time for fun and games.

Reynolds informs the siblings that Isla's stomach pain is cirrhosis, which means she needs a liver transplant. Her best bet for a donor match is Jace, who immediately tenses upon hearing the news, saying, "That's not gonna work."

"We have to find another way," Jace tells the two before walking out of the room. What secrets could Muniz's character be hiding? Fans will have to tune in to find out.