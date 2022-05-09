See a Sneak Peek of Frankie Muniz's Guest Role on New Amsterdam

We're no big fat liars: Frankie Muniz is heading to NBC's New Amsterdam.
The Malcolm in the Middle actor, 36, will guest star on the medical drama on May 9, and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the new episode.
In "Truth Be Told," Muniz will play Jace, who, while visiting his sister Isla (Tess Goldwyn) at New Amsterdam hospital, impresses a nurse with a twist on the classic "Is this your card?" trick. But Jocko Sims' Dr. Floyd Reynolds doesn't have time for fun and games.
Reynolds informs the siblings that Isla's stomach pain is cirrhosis, which means she needs a liver transplant. Her best bet for a donor match is Jace, who immediately tenses upon hearing the news, saying, "That's not gonna work."
"We have to find another way," Jace tells the two before walking out of the room. What secrets could Muniz's character be hiding? Fans will have to tune in to find out.
Since his breakout role on the family sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, Muniz starred in other early-2000s classics such as Big Fat Liar, the Agent Cody Banks movies and Fairly OddParents. He made the choice to step away from Hollywood and shifted his focus to race car driving. He is currently working to break into the world of NASCAR.
Over the years, Muniz has guest-starred on numerous other shows, including Last Man Standing, Criminal Minds, Preacher, Harley Quinn and The Rookie. He also appeared in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! and competed on Dancing With the Stars season 25.
Muniz has become a husband and father, marrying his longtime girlfriend, Paige Price, in February 2020 and welcoming their son, Mauz Muniz, in March 2021.
Check out the full exclusive sneak peek above.
New Amsterdam airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
