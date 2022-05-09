Isle of Paradise’s Self Tanning Drops Have Over 190K Sephora “Loves”

It's never too early to achieve your summertime glow, especially with a self-tanning product that "works wonders."

By Carly Shihadeh May 09, 2022 7:41 PMTags
E-Comm: Isle of Paradise Tanning Drops

Achieving a summer glow and protecting your skin while in the sun is a delicate balance. We know we need to wear SPF everyday, especially on our faces, but we still want to look like we've spent all day in the sun. Lucky for us, Isle of Paradise has the perfect self-tanning drops to achieve a natural-looking tan at home without damaging your skin, especially the delicate skin on your face. 

You won't even need to go get a spray tan before your big summer vacation with these affordable tanning drops that are made for many different skin tones. These drops come in light for a sun-kissed glow, medium for a golden glow, and dark for a bronzed glow. Mix a few drops with your favorite moisturizer or serum for the perfect even tan at home.

Scroll below for that "I just got back from vacation" glow. 

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Glow Drops

Isle of Paradise's Self Tanning Glow Drops come in light, medium, or dark so you can achieve your perfect glow. Reviewers say this product "works wonders" and helps you achieve a "healthy, natural looking glow." If you're hesitant to try an at-home tan, one reviewer says "I've never used self tanner before, but these drops were super easy to mix into my moisturizer and apply to my face giving it a nice glow!"

$32
Sephora

