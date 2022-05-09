How Maralee Nichols Spent Her First Mother's Day with Tristan Thompson's Son Theo

Watch : Maralee Nichols Says Tristan Thompson Hasn't Met Son

Maralee Nichols' first Mother's Day was a slam dunk.

A rep for the 31-year-old fitness model—who shares 5-month-old son Theo with Tristan Thompson—told E! News that she and the baby spent "a quiet day together with loved ones" on May 8.

Nichols also shared a sweet image of herself and the baby to commemorate the special occasion.

"Words cannot express how much I love you, being your mommy is my greatest blessing," she captioned the post. "You are my world. Happy Mother's Day to all of the amazing mothers out there!"

Nichols' post comes five months after she filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson—also father to daughter True Thompson, 4, who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian, and son Prince, 5, who he shares with ex Jordyn Craig.

In January, the Chicago Bulls star, 31, admitted to being the father of the young boy, writing on Instagram, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."