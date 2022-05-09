Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reflect on Newborn Daughter's 100+ Days in the NICU

Home is where the heart is.
On May 8, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom by sharing the first public photo of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born by surrogate on Jan. 15 in San Diego.
While marking the special day, the actress and her husband Nick Jonas also provided new insight into their parenthood journey that wasn't always an easy road.
"We can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the couple wrote on Instagram. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."
While Nick and Priyanka acknowledged that every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, they said "ours was a challenging few months."
But when celebrating Mother's Day weekend, the parents couldn't help but share what's most important.
"What becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Nick and Priyanka wrote. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."
Although the pair has tried to keep their parenthood journey on the private side, both mom and dad wanted to publicly acknowledge each other during the weekend.
"I want to take a minute to say a special Mother's Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother's Day," Nick wrote to Priyanka. "Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. I love you."
As for Priyanka, she reciprocated the love by writing, "There is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you."
To see more stars who celebrated their first Mother's Day as a mom, keep reading.