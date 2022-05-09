Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reflect on Newborn Daughter's 100+ Days in the NICU

Watch : Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share FIRST Photo of Daughter

Home is where the heart is.



On May 8, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom by sharing the first public photo of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born by surrogate on Jan. 15 in San Diego.

While marking the special day, the actress and her husband Nick Jonas also provided new insight into their parenthood journey that wasn't always an easy road.

"We can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the couple wrote on Instagram. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."



While Nick and Priyanka acknowledged that every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, they said "ours was a challenging few months."



But when celebrating Mother's Day weekend, the parents couldn't help but share what's most important.