How Katy Perry Celebrated Her Second Mother's Day With Orlando Bloom and Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and her daughter spent Mother's Day like true California girls.
The singer shared how she celebrated her second Mother's Day with fiancé Orlando Bloom and their 1-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on the May 8 American Idol red carpet.
"I'm soaking it all in," Perry said about becoming a mother in August 2020. The "Hot 'N Cold" singer shared that she and her family spent the holiday doing one of her favorite activities.
"We got the time to go on a bike ride to breakfast. That's one of my favorite things to do in life, is ride my bike and ride with Daisy on the back," Perry told E! News. "We rode at the beach, and it was just so beautiful, that California sun, that serotonin that I needed. And I was just, like, screaming how grateful I was and just, like, it just feels good to be a little unit. A little family."
Perry's co-star Luke Bryan told E! that he not only celebrated his wife, Caroline, with sons Thomas, 14, and Tatum, 11, but also got an adorable Mother's Day surprise this weekend.
"My niece, Jordan—her little boy came a little early," Bryan revealed. "Jordan went and had a little boy. And so, we kind of gathered our things up and got to South Georgia. Caroline and I got to go see our brand-new precious little nephew, and he and mama are doing well. So, we got a new baby. We got a new mama in our family. That made Mother's Day."
While Father's Day isn't until June, Idol's Lionel Richie shared that he is "over the moon" about his daughter Sofia's recent engagement to Elliot Grainge.
"You always wonder who Prince Charming is going to be," Richie said on the red carpet. "I've known Elliot since he was 12, 13 years old, so I kind of know the front end and the back end and the family. So, it's really great."
The trio of judges also weighed in on the show's May 8 Mother's Day episode, which narrowed down the season 20 competition to the final five contestants.
Out of the night's jaw-dropping performances, Richie called contestant Nicolina "incredible." Perry agreed, telling E! News, "I think tonight she was the best she's ever been."
Perry was also impressed by contestants Noah Thompson and Fritz Hager, who had to perform remotely because of positive COVID-19 diagnoses.
"I think they were playing it off, but I think they weren't feeling great," said Perry. "I think for as bad as they were feeling—I mean, Noah sounded the best he ever sounded, I think, in my opinion."
As with any competition series, the episode saw the elimination of two American Idol hopefuls, though Bryan has nothing but hope for their musical futures.
"I think America got it right," Bryan said. "I mean, obviously, to see Jay and Christian [Guardino] go, they're world-class, tremendous singers. I think the sky's the limit for them."
American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.