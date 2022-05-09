The Highly Anticipated Avatar Sequel Trailer Will Transport You Back to Pandora

The Sully family returns in the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water trailer, starring Sam Worthington. Watch it here!

By Jillian Fabiano May 09, 2022 6:04 PMTags
MoviesTVKate WinsletZoe SaldanaCelebrities
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

It's time to travel back to Pandora. 

13 years after the release of the first Avatar film, 20th Century Studios released the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, which hits theaters on Dec. 16.

The James Cameron-created film is "set more than a decade after the events of the first film" and "begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids)," according to the film's description, "the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

The trailer opens with soothing music, underwater scenes and breathtaking landscapes that will transport you back into the world of Avatar

"I know one thing," Jake says to Neytiri in the trailer. "This family is our fortress."

The film returns with original cast members, including Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Sigourney Weaver in a new role. Kate Winslet joins the cast as Ronal, along with Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue and Oona Chaplin as Varang.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

At over $2.8 billion in revenue, the first Avatar remains the highest-grossing film of all time.

Avatar: The Way of Water—produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, with executive producers David Valdes and Peter M. Tobyansen—was initially set to be released in December 2014 and was pushed back seven times.

Avatar 2 finished filming back in 2020, along with Avatar 3, which is slated to premiere in 2024. Cameron noted that both films were shot together along with "a little bit of 4," in an interview with Variety

Trending Stories

1

Watch Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 7

2

See Erika Jayne Shut Down RHOBH Producer Over Legal Questions

3

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson Relax During Miami Getaway

Watch the trailer above and get ready to head to theaters when Avatar: The Way of Water premieres Dec. 16. 

Trending Stories

1

Watch Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 7

2

See Erika Jayne Shut Down RHOBH Producer Over Legal Questions

3

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson Relax During Miami Getaway

4

The Tragic True Story Behind Hulu's Candy

5

Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa’s Son Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Latest News

Why Winning Time Creator Compares the Drama to The Crown

How Maralee Nichols Spent Mother's Day with Tristan Thompson's Son

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reflect on Daughter's 100 Days in NICU

Exclusive

How Katy Perry Celebrated Her Second Mother's Day With Daisy & Orlando

Queen Elizabeth II Cancels Appearance at State Opening of Parliament

See Erika Jayne Shut Down RHOBH Producer Over Legal Questions

Your First Look at the Highly Anticipated Avatar Sequel