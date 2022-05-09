The Tragic True Story Behind Hulu's Candy

Watch : Jessica Biel Goes Dark & Grim in Hulu's Candy

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

When Candy Montgomery and Allan Gore started an extramarital affair, they never could've predicted the events to come—or that they would be re-created by Jessica Biel and Pablo Schreiber in the Hulu limited series Candy.

As Texas Monthly's sources tell it, Candy (Biel) was content raising her two children and socializing with other churchgoers in her quiet Southern town. But then she met Allan, a charismatic member of the First United Methodist Church of Lucas.

The two sang in the choir and played in the church's weekly volleyball match, where they would linger after the game to talk about their week. Their conversations were innocent at first, but Candy found herself drawn to Allan, yearning for someone to fulfill the sexual desires her husband, Pat (Timothy Simmons), couldn't. So, according to Texas Monthly, she built up the confidence to ask him if he'd like to have an affair.

Allan hesitated at first. He loved his wife, Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey), and they were trying to give their daughter, Alisa, a sibling. But Texas Monthly's sources said that Allan also felt his marriage lacked the passion he craved.