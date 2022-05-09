Pregnant Rihanna Sparkles During Mother's Day Dinner With A$AP Rocky

Watch : A$AP Rocky PROPOSES to Rihanna in New Music Video

Leave it to Rihanna to always shine bright like a diamond.

In honor of Mother's Day on May 8, the 34-year-old singer—who is currently expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky—stepped out in high fashion for her first time celebrating as a mom-to-be. For the couple's date night in Santa Monica, Rihanna wore a silver netted crop top with matching miniskirt. The Grammy winner also accessorized her look with silver open-toe heels, a chrome-colored bag and gray coat.

After revealing her pregnancy earlier this year, the Fenty Beauty founder opened up to Vogue about rejecting traditional maternity style.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'' Rihanna, who graced the magazine's May cover, told the outlet. "I'm sorry—it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."