Pregnant Rihanna Sparkles During Mother's Day Dinner With A$AP Rocky

We can count on Rihanna to be da one giving a gorgeous look, but her latest outfit takes the cake. See the pregnant singer's latest outfit for date night with A$AP Rocky on Mother's Day.

Watch: A$AP Rocky PROPOSES to Rihanna in New Music Video

Leave it to Rihanna to always shine bright like a diamond.

In honor of Mother's Day on May 8, the 34-year-old singer—who is currently expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky—stepped out in high fashion for her first time celebrating as a mom-to-be. For the couple's date night in Santa Monica, Rihanna wore a silver netted crop top with matching miniskirt. The Grammy winner also accessorized her look with silver open-toe heels, a chrome-colored bag and gray coat.

After revealing her pregnancy earlier this year, the Fenty Beauty founder opened up to Vogue about rejecting traditional maternity style.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'' Rihanna, who graced the magazine's May cover, told the outlet. "I'm sorry—it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing." 

A Look at Rihanna's Pregnancy Style

"I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what's considered ‘decent' for pregnant women," she added. "My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory."

But she's not the only one celebrating the occasion for the first time this year. For a look at more of your favorite stars on Mother's Day, keep reading:

Rihanna
Rihanna

The "You Da One" singer, who is currently expecting her first child, sparkled in her gorgeous ensemble for the occasion. In celebration of the holiday, Rihanna stepped out for a date night with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum

The Shameless alum and husband Sam Esmail welcomed daughter in late May 2021.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

The actress and husband Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie Jonas in January 2022. On Mother's Day, they shared the first photo of their little girl.

Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn

Olivia and John Mulaney welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in November 2021.

Halsey
Halsey

The singer and screenwriter Alev Aydin welcomed their son Ender Ridley Aydin in July 2021.

Instagram
Hunter McGrady

The model welcomed son Hudson Tynan Keys with husband Brian Keys in June 2021.

Instagram
Ashley Iaconetti

Married Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcomed son Dawson Demitri Haibon in January 2022.

Devon Windsor
Devon Windsor

The Victoria's Secret model and Johnny Dex Barbara welcomed daughter Enzo Elodie Barbara in September 2021.

Erin Lim Rhodes

The host of E!'s The Rundown and husband  Joshua Rhodes welcomed their daughter, Saylor Cielo Rhodes, in November 2021.

Martha Hunt
Martha Hunt

The Victoria's Secret model welcomed daughter Emery with fiancé Jason McDonald in November 2021.

Mia Swier
Mia Swier

The writer/producer and husband Darren Criss from Glee welcomed daughter Bluesy Belle Criss in April 2022.

Astrid Loch
Astrid Loch

Engaged Bachelor in Paradise stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt welcomed their son, August William Wendt, in November 2021.

Eve
Eve

The singer and husband Maximillion Cooper welcomed son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper in February 2022.

Instagram
Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor nation star and husband Chris Lane welcomed son Dutton Walker Lane in June 2021.

Raven Gates
Raven Gates

Married Bachelor Nation couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk welcomed son Gates Zev in January 2022.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins
Jeannie Mai Jenkins

The Real star and Jeezy welcomed daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins in January 2022.

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence

The Oscar winner and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child in early 2022.

IIana Glazer
IIana Glazer

The Broad City alum and husband David Rooklin welcomed son in June 2021.

Emily VanCamp
Emily VanCamp

Married Revenge alumni Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman welcomed daughter Iris in August 2021.

Valentina Ferrer
Valentina Ferrer

The model and singer J Balvin welcomed a baby boyRio, in June 2021.

Instagram
Kristen Welker

NBC News' chief White House correspondent welcomed daughter Margot Lane with husband John Hughes in June 2021.

Michelle Kwan
Michelle Kwan

The Olympic ice skater announced in January 2022 that she had welcomed daughter Kalista Belle Kwan.

Lauren Scruggs Kennedy
Lauren Scruggs Kennedy

The fashion blogger and husband Jason Kennedy welcomed son Ryver Rhodes Kennedy in April 2022.

Instagram
Kaitlynn Carter

The Hills star and boyfriend Kristopher Brock welcomed son Rowan Carter Brock in September 2021.

Raelynn
Raelynn

The Voice singer and husband Josh Davis welcomed daughter Daisy Rae Davis in September 2021.

Instagram
Nicole Franzel

Married Big Brother couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo announced the birth of their son Arrow in July 2021.

Mia Goth
Mia Goth

The actress and Shia LaBeouf welcomed their first child in early 2022.

Allison Williams
Allison Williams

The Girls alum and partner Alexander Dreymon welcomed son Arlo over winter 2021/2022.

Becca Tobin
Becca Tobin

The Glee alum and husband Zach Martin welcomed son Rutherford "Ford" Thomas Martin in February 2022.

Toni Garrn
Toni Garrn

The model and husband Alex Pettyfer of Magic Mike fame welcomed daughter Luca Malaika in July 2021.

