Country Star Sam Hunt and Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Call Off Divorce

Watch : Sam Hunt "Feels Great" Being a Married Man

Looks like Sam Hunt won't be single for the summer.

The "Body Like a Back Road" singer, 37, and his pregnant wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, filed to call off their divorce proceedings, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

In the documents, which were filed in February, Fowler, 36, asked a judge to dismiss the case and her request was approved.

The dismissal could mean that the couple, who tied the knot in April 2017, are reconciling ahead of the arrival of their baby girl—their first child—at the end of this month.

In February, Fowler filed for divorce from Hunt in a Tennessee court. According to court documents that were reviewed by E! News at the time, she cited "irreconcilable differences" and accused her husband of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery."