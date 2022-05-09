Kim Kardashian's Birthday Message for "Sweet Baby" Psalm West Is Guaranteed to Warm Your Heart

Watch : Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her littlest one in a big way.

Psalm West turns three May 9, and after kicking off the birthday fun with a Hulk-themed party, Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew are now sharing sweet tributes to her and Kanye West's son on social media.

"Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm," Kim wrote alongside several photos from the recent bash, some of which featured Psalm's siblings, North, 8, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4. "Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!"

Kris Jenner made an Instagram post of her own, sharing a mix of throwbacks and recent pics featuring her and Psalm. "Happy Birthday to our sweet yummy Psalm who has the smile that lights up our hearts!!!" Kris wrote. "Psalm, you are such a special part of our family and the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin and nephew!!!!"