Former NBA Player Adreian Payne Dead at 31

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The sports community is mourning the loss of basketball player Adreian Payne.

The athlete, who played for the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic during his NBA career, has passed away at the age of 31, the Detroit Free Press confirmed on May 9. A cause of death for the Ohio native has not yet been shared publicly.

Fellow sports star Jared Sullinger Sr. tweeted a tribute to his friend after his death was announced. "Hate the news i received this morning," he wrote. "Rest Easy to my brother/Teammate @Adreian_Payne."

Payne played for Michigan State University before entering the NBA draft in 2014, where he was selected in the first round by the Hawks as the 15th overall pick. Over the next few years, after time in the NBA and its developmental G League, Payne went overseas to play for the Greek club team Panathinaikos.

Just months ago, in Dec. 2021, Payne signed with Lithuanian Basketball League Juventus Utena before severing ties in February.