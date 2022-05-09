Tony Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Nominees

Watch : Tony Awards Celebrate the Return of Broadway

Now, these stars can take another bow.



The full list of nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards were announced on May 9 by Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren and three-time nominee Joshua Henry. Leading the pack with an impressive 10 nominations is the musical A Strange Loop, followed by MJ and Paradise Square, which each earned 9 nominations. However, it's not just the productions themselves that are up for a few awards, as the shows' stars, cast and crew have also nabbed themselves recognition in their respective categories.

Co-stars Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are up against each other for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Take Me Out, which is set in the locker room of a professional baseball team. Their fellow nominees also include Ron Cephas Jones, Michael Oberholtzer, Chuck Cooper, and Alfie Allen.