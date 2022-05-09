Succession Creator Jesse Armstrong Has a Major Season 4 Update

Series creator Jesse Armstrong discussed Succession's upcoming season at the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards.

Good news: Our favorite dysfunctional family will be back in our lives in no time!

At the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards, series creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed to Variety that he and his team of writers are "nearly done" writing season four. He noted that the American writers on the team flew to his hometown in London, saying, "They're a really great group of people to talk about the nuances of character and the world and what we're doing on the show."

After they put the finishing touches on the script, Armstrong says they will share it with the cast to get their feedback. "It's useful," he explained. "They're smart and they think things about their character."

Armstrong, who accepted Matthew MacFadyen's Best Supporting Actor Award on the star's behalf, added that the Succession star usually gives a "delicate response" to the scripts. As Armstrong put it, "He can do anything as an actor."

Season four ended on quite a cliffhanger, with MacFadyen's Tom Wambsgans betraying his wife, Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), and her siblings by warning her father, Logan (Brian Cox), that his children intended to use their veto power and prevent the sale of the Waystar Royco empire, enabling Roy to act against his own children.

The finale left everyone's relationships in a precarious place but created endless opportunities for drama in the upcoming season.

Graeme Hunter/HBO

But Armstrong stops short of revealing what's to come in season four and whether the upcoming episodes will be the show's last: "I won't answer that one precisely," he shared. "I don't think it should go on forever. But we're still having fun at the moment."

Writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett previously told The Times that Armstrong will likely end the series after five seasons, remarking, "Jesse is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We've got a good end in sight."

Succession is streaming now on HBO Max.

