Save $70 on Apple Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds With 56,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

I used to shop for headphones and earbuds all the time. They never lasted longer than a few months and the sound quality was never amazing. Two years ago I found the Apple Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds and I am completely obsessed. Yes, they're a major investment upfront, but with time, the price tag is definitely worth it because of the amazing durability and high-quality sound. Normally, these retail for $250, but thankfully there's a sale. You can save $70 during a limited-time flash sale.

I love these earbuds because they actually stay in my ears, which is obviously what they're supposed to do, but that just never happened when I used AirPods. Instead, I had to be very careful, avoiding any sudden movements so I didn't have to keep picking them up off the floor. I've never successfully worked out with earbuds until I got these from Beats. These Apple Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds easily clip onto my ears, they sound amazing, and they don't feel heavy or constricting at all. The best part for me is that a little bit of charge goes a long way. I can charge these for just 5 minutes to get 1.5 hours of battery.

These are sweat-resistant and water resistant, which makes them perfect for working out. You can even just use one at a time if you want since there are controls on both earbuds. They're compatible with iOS and Android devices. If you have a pair of these and one of your friends does too, you can both listen to the same device at the same time. No more splitting up a pair of headphones to watch a video or TV show together.

These are my absolute favorite earbuds. They have 56,900+ 5-Star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Get these while there's a $70 discount. You won't regret the purchase.